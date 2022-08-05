Applications are invited for various technical positions in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for a contractual post of Lab Technician for research project.

Name of post : Lab Technician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : HSC, DMLT

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on August 17, 2022 in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati. Reporting time for the interview is 9 AM to 11 AM

How to apply : Candidates can attend the walk-in-interview with Bio-data, Original Certificate, Photo and PAN Card etc. with Xerox copies

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

