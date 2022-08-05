BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for a contractual post of Lab Technician for research project.

Name of post : Lab Technician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : HSC, DMLT

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on August 17, 2022 in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati. Reporting time for the interview is 9 AM  to 11 AM

How to apply : Candidates can attend the walk-in-interview with Bio-data, Original Certificate, Photo and PAN Card etc. with Xerox copies

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

