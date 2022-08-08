Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Kaziranga University Assam.
Kaziranga University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Deputy Warden in its Boys and Girls Hostels
Name of post : Deputy Warden Boys Hostel
No. of posts : 1
Pay / Stipend : Rs. 30000-35000 per month
Qualification : Any graduate having knowledge of atleast 3-5 years in the similar field
Age Limit : 40-50 years
Name of post : Deputy Warden Girls Hostel
No. of posts : 1
Pay / Stipend : Rs. 20000-25000 per month
Qualification : Any graduate having knowledge of atleast 3-5 years in the similar field
Age Limit : 40-45 years
How to apply : Candidates can send their CV to hr@kazirangauniversity.in by August 10, 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
