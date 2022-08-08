Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Kaziranga University Assam.

Kaziranga University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Deputy Warden in its Boys and Girls Hostels

Name of post : Deputy Warden Boys Hostel

No. of posts : 1

Pay / Stipend : Rs. 30000-35000 per month

Qualification : Any graduate having knowledge of atleast 3-5 years in the similar field

Age Limit : 40-50 years

Name of post : Deputy Warden Girls Hostel

No. of posts : 1

Pay / Stipend : Rs. 20000-25000 per month

Qualification : Any graduate having knowledge of atleast 3-5 years in the similar field

Age Limit : 40-45 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their CV to hr@kazirangauniversity.in by August 10, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

