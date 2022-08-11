Applications are invited for various administrative positions in the Office of the District & Sessions Judge Cachar

The Office of the District & Sessions Judge Cachar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for eleven vacant Grade-IV positions.

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 11 [UR : 4, OBC /MOBC : 3, ST(H) : 1, ST(P) : 1, SC : 1, EWS : 1]

Scale of pay : Rs. 12000-37500/- + Grade Pay Rs. 3900/-

Qualification : Candidates must have passed Class VIII or read up to Class XII (Candidates who have passed Class XII or above shall be ineligible to apply). Candidates possessing special skills will be given preference

Also read : Assam Career : Assam State Biodiversity Board Recruitment 2022

Age Limit : Candidates must not be less than 18 years and not more than 40 years of age as on 01.06.2022. The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC / ST, 3 years for OBC / MOBC as per Govt. rules. The upper age limit in case of PWD candidates will be as per Govt. rules.

How to apply : Candidates can submit their applications in standard form (Assam Gazette Part-IX) addressing to the District & Sessions Judge, Cachar, Silchar mentioning in the envelope “Application for the post of Grade-IV” either by post or by hand to the Office of the District & Sessions Judge, Cachar, Silchar.

The applications must be submitted with self-attested copies of all testimonials/certificates in support of age, educational qualification and caste etc., (Candidates must furnish certificates in respect of special skills) along with 4 (four) recent passport size photographs with the application with MOBILE NUMBER preferably, Whatsapp number.

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Lecturer vacancy in Sericulture Training Institute Jorhat

The applications must reach the Office of the District & Sessions Judge, Cachar, Silchar during office hours on or before August 31, 2022

The candidates who intend to submit their application by hand directly shall drop their applications in the drop box which will be kept in the 1st floor of the new court building adjacent to Chief Administrative Officer’s chamber from 10:00am to 05:00 pm in the working days w.e.f. 12-8-22 to 31-8-22

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Project Assistant vacancy in Assam University