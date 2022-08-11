Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam State Biodiversity Board.

Assam State Biodiversity Board is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of ‘PBR Project Fellows’ for assisting updation of People’s Biodiversity Registers (PBRs) of Bodoland Territorial Council.

Name of post : PBR Project Fellow

No. of posts : 9

Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Lecturer vacancy in Sericulture Training Institute Jorhat

Qualification : Master’s degree in ecology, wildlife biology, forestry, environmental sciences, zoology/botany, species conservation, conservation science or related subject

Experience :

Demonstrated experience of working with communities in Assam

Knowledge of plant taxonomy, identification of flora and fauna

Experience of carrying site visits for surveys and data collection

Good communication skills; proficient in English and Local Language (oral and written)

Experience in MS-Excel and data entry

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Administrative Assistant vacancy in IIT Guwahati

How to apply : Candidates can send their completed application form in the prescribed format along with supporting documents and a covering letter addressed to The Member Secretary, Assam State Biodiversity Board, in the email id asbb.applications@gmail.com

latest by 31st August 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Assam University Silchar Recruitment 2022