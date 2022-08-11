Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Sericulture Training Institute Jorhat.

Sericulture Training Institute Jorhat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Lecturers in Botany, Zoology and Chemistry.

Name of post : Lecturer (Botany)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 22,000/- to 97,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 11,800/-

Qualification : M.Sc in Botany or M.Sc in Sericulture/ M.Sc in Sericulture Technology with specialization in Agronomy.

Name of post : Lecturer (Zoology)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 22,000/- to 97,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 11,800/-

Qualification : M.Sc in Zoology or M.Sc in Sericulture/ M.Sc in Sericulture Technology with specialization in Entomology.

Name of post : Lecturer (Chemistry)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 22,000/- to 97,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 11,800/-

Qualification : M.Sc in Chemistry or M.Sc in Sericulture with specialization in Bio-

chemistry or M.Sc in Sericulture Technology with specialization in Silk Chemistry

Age Limit : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2022. The upper age limit is relaxable :

By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 43 years.

By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 41 years as per Govt. Notification No. ABP. 6/2016/9 dated Dispur the 25th April 2018.

Persons with benchmark disability (PWBD) 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and UR Category of candidates as per Govt. Memorandum No. ABP 180/2017/105 dated Dispur the 7th January, 2019.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://online.apscrecruitment.in from August 12, 2022 to September 12, 2022

Application Fees :

General / EWS : Rs. 285.40

SC/ST/OBC/MOBC : Rs. 185.40

BPL : Rs. 35.40

PWBD : Rs. 35.40

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

