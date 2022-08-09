Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Technology Innovation & Development Foundation Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Administrative Assistant in a BIRAC sponsored project “Healthcare Bio-Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Encompassing Biomaterials, Industrial Biotechnology and Diagnostics.”

Name of post : Administrative Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 25,000.00 per month

Qualification : B.Com with 3 years of experience in relevant field OR M.Com preferably with 2 years of working experience in office administration of government institution, academia or industry. Applicant should have excellent knowledge in administration and management, Finance & Accounts and Procurement. Applicant must have knowledge of Tally

How to apply : Candidates may mail their CV with marksheets, certificates of educational qualifications and experiences (if any) along with copies of relevant documents to bionest@iitgtidf.com on or before August 19, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

