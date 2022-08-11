Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam University Silchar

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Assistant (PA) at the Department of Pharmaceutical Science for the project ‘In vitro breast cancer disease model: A refined translational tool to accelerate pharmaceutical drug screening’ sponsored by the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), Department of Science and Technology (DST), ‘Start-up Research Grant’ Government of India.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : In vitro breast cancer disease model: A refined translational tool to accelerate pharmaceutical drug screening

Essential qualification: M. Pharm/ M.S. (Pharm.) in Pharmacology/ M.Sc Biotechnology/ M.Sc Life Sciences. Experience in mammalian cell culture and Co-culture, Fluorescence microscopy, TransWell experiments will be an advantage. The dissertation thesis submitted candidates can also apply.

Monthly Fellowship : As per DST Guidelines (Rs. 20,000/- per month +HRA)

Age limit: As per DST norms

Selection Procedure : An online walk-in-interview has been called on 22/08/2022 at 12:00 PM

How to apply : Candidates may submit self-prepared biodata along with supporting documents to the email: manjari.pharm@gmail.com before August 22, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

