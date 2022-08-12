Applications are invited for the positions of Young Professionals in North Eastern Regional Institute of Water and Land Management (NERIWALM), Tezpur.

North Eastern Regional Institute of Water and Land Management (NERIWALM), Tezpur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professional (Agriculture).

Name of post : Young Professional (Agriculture)

No. of posts : 1

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Senior Resident Doctor vacancy in BBCI Guwahati

Qualification :

Essential : B.Sc. in Agricultural and allied Science with M.Sc. in Agriculture with specialization in Agronomy/ Agricultural Bio Chemistry/ Soil Science/ Soil Chemistry/Agricultural Statistics/Irrigation Water Management / Applied Biotechnology or equivalent with consistently good academic record and minimum 55% throughout.

Desirable : Working experience in relevant field, working knowledge of GIS software, working knowledge of computers and common software packages e.g. MS Office

Salary : Rs. 45,000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format along with all necessary documents and testimonials to the Director, NERIWALM, Dolabari, P.O.- Kaliabhomora, Tezpur-784027, Assam through registered post / speed post on or before September 1, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read: Assam Career : Apply for Lecturer vacancy in Sericulture Training Institute Jorhat