Applications are invited for various medical positions in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute Guwahati.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Resident Doctors on contractual basis.

Name of post : Senior Resident Doctor

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

Adult Hematology : 1

Anaesthesiology : 1

Qualification :

Adult Hematology : MD (Medicine) or equivalent PG degree recognized by NMC / MCI

Anaesthesiology : MD (Anaesthesiology) or equivalent PG degree recognized by NMC / MCI

Salary : Rs. 1,01,000/- per month

Age Limit : 40 years ( relaxable by 5 years for SC / ST, 3 years for OBC & 10 years for Physically Handicapped)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on September 1, 2022 between 10 AM to 11 AM in the Conference Hall of Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute Guwahati

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with complete bio-data highlighting educational qualification, experience, paper presentation, abstract & research publications, prizes / awards (supported by copies of certificates & testimonials) on the day of interview. Candidates from outside State may participate through video conferencing for which advance intimation should be made through email bbci_info@yahoo.co.in along with full biodata and scan copies of certificates & testimonials in a single PDF file

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

