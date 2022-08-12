Applications are invited for various project based positions in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Project Research Fellow (SPRF) under the extramural project “Community Behavior And Its Determinants In Relation To Malaria Prevention And Control In Assam And Tripura” implemented by Department of Sociology.

Name of post : Senior Project Research Fellow (SPRF)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Community Behavior And Its Determinants In Relation To Malaria Prevention And Control In Assam And Tripura

Essential Qualification & Experience: Post-Graduate Degree in Social Sciences/Humanities with 2 (two) years work experience in related field

Monthly Consolidated Emoluments: Rs. 35,000/- per month + 8% HRA (consolidated)

Place of Posting : Tripura

Upper Age Limit : 30 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 17th August, 2022 from 10 a.m. onwards at Department of Sociology, Dibrugarh University

How to apply : Candidates may e-mail their application in the prescribed format along with the scanned copies of their mark sheets and testimonials (in Pdf format only) by 16th August, 2022, to the address pranjalsarma@dibru.ac.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

