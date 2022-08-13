Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Sainik School Goalpara.

Sainik School Goalpara is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Teachers on hired basis for the academic session 2022-23.

Name of post : Music Techer

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : B. Music.

Desirable :

a) Single teacher to teach vocal, guitar, keyboard, drums and Conga drum

b) To prepare cadets for various competitions/ music shows at school / district / state / regional / national level

Salary : Rs. 17,000/- per month

Age : No Bar

Name of post : Dance Techer

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : Bachelor / Diploma in Dance or performing arts

Desirable :

a) To prepare cadets for various competitions/ dance shows at school / district / state / regional / national level

Salary : Rs. 17,000/- per month

Age : No Bar

Name of post : Skating Coach

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : Certification from Roller Skating Federation of India

Desirable :

a) To prepare cadets for various competitions at school / district / state / regional / national level

Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month

Age : No Bar

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on August 20, 2022 at 9 AM in Sainik School Goalpara, P.O. : Rajapara, Dist. : Goalpara, Assam, PIN-783133

How to apply : Candidates should carry a resume along with a passport size photograph, full address with contact number, all original and photocopies of marksheets and other testimonials.

