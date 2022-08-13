Applications are invited for various project based positions on purely contractual basis at Pollution Control Board Assam.

Pollution Control Board Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Scientific Assistant and Field Assistant on purely contractual basis under the National Air Monitoring Programme (NAMP).

Name of post : Scientific Assistant

No. of posts : 4

Location wise vacancies :

Kamrup Metro : 1

Kamrup : 1

Dima Hasao : 1

Bongaigaon : 1

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month

Qualification : BSc with Chemistry major (Regular / Full Time) from any recognized University by Govt. of India and two years experience in Laboratory Analytical works or MSc degree in Chemistry / Environmental Science. Computer knowledge is desirable

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 14

Location wise vacancies :

Kamrup Metro : 5

Kamrup : 3

Dima Hasao : 3

Bongaigaon : 2

Tinsukia : 1

Salary : Rs. 10000/- per month

Qualification : BSc (Regular / Full Time) from any recognized University by Govt. of India. Candidates having BSc with Chemistry and computer knowledge shall be preferred

How to apply : Candidates can send up-to-date biodata with copies of marksheets together with a forwarding letter addressed to Member Secretary, Pollution Control Board, Assam, Bamunimaidam, Guwahati-21

The last date of submission of duly filled application is August 20, 2022 to Pollution Control Board, Assam, Bamunimaidam, Guwahati-21

Application may also be submitted by email at recruitment.pcba@gmail.com in a single pdf file of the application and the annexures

