Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Tezpur University.

Tezpur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Guest Faculty in the departments of Education, Physics, Applied Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Centre for Distance & Online Education, Business Administration and Design.

Name of post : Guest Faculty – Education

No. of posts : 3 [ Education : 2, Assamese : 1]

Qualification :

Eligibility (A or B):

A.

i) For Education: Master’s Degree in Education with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade on a point based scale wherever grading system is followed) with B.Ed. with JRF / NET/ SLET / Ph.D. in Education OR M.Sc. / M.A. in any subject and M. Ed. Degree with JRF / NET/ SLET/ Ph.D. in Education and with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade on a point based scale wherever grading system is followed).

For Assamese Pedagogy: Master’s Degree in Assamese with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade on a point based scale wherever grading system is followed) and M.Ed. with JRF/ NET/ SLET/ Ph.D. in Education.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET / SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D. degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time, as the case may, are exempted from NET/SET /SLET

OR

B. The Ph.D degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

Name of post : Guest Faculty- Physics, Mathematics, Chemical Sciences, Centre for

Distance & Online Education

No. of posts : 9

Qualification :

Eligibility (A or B):

A. i) A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point- scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/ relevant/ allied subject (as given in the previous column) from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET / SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D. degree in accordance with the University Grants commission (Minimum Standards and procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time, as the case may, are exempted from

NET/SET/SLET

OR

B. The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign university/ institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the

Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai)

Name of post : Guest Faculty- Business Administration

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline and Master’s Degree in Business

Administration / PGDM / C. A. / ICWA/ M. Com. with First Class or equivalent and two years of professional experience after acquiring the degree of Master’s degree.

Name of post : Guest Faculty- Design

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree or minimum 4 year Diploma in any one of the streams of

Design, Fine Arts, Applied Arts and Architecture or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering with First class or equivalent.

AND

Master’s degree or equivalent Post Graduate Diploma in relevant disciplines with First class or equivalent in visual communication / Fine Arts / Applied Arts / Architecture / Interaction Design / New Media Studies /Design Management / Ergonomics / Human Factors Engineering / Indian Craft Studies and related fields of Engineering or Design.

AND

Minimum 2 years of professional design experience in Industry / research organization / Design studios.

Emoluments : Appointed Guest Faculties will be paid Rs. 1,500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs.50,000/- per month. No other allowances will be admissible.

Selection Procedure : Online interviews will be held from August 22, 2022 to August 30, 2022 from 10:30 AM. The link for the GOOGLE MEET shall be forwarded to the short-listed candidates before the interview

How to apply : Candidates are to register their names along with detailed biodata/CV as given in Annexure-I along with the filled-in ANNEXURE-II (attached herewith) by e-mail to the Head of the concerned Department as with the subject line “APPLICATION FOR GUEST FACULTY against Advt. No. 02/2021”

Design : hod_design@tezu.ernet.in

Education : hod_edu@tezu.ernet.in

Physics : hod_phy@tezu.ernet.in

Applied Sciences : hod_aps@tezu.ernet.in

Chemical Sciences : hod_chem@tezu.ernet.in

Business Administration : hod_ba@tezu.ernet.in

CDOE (Sociology) : cdoedirector@tezu.ernet.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

