Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Delhi Public School Digboi.

Delhi Public School Digboi is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Dance Teacher and Drum & Congo Teacher.

Name of post : Dance Teacher (Contractual)

Qualification : Graduate and any specialized Degree or diploma in Dance

Name of post : Drum & Congo Teacher (Contractual)

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor, Grade-III & Grade-IV vacancies in Cachar College

Qualification : Graduate and any specialized Degree or diploma in Drum & Congo

Experience : At least 5 years working experience in any reputed institution

Salary : Rs. 25000 (fixed) per month plus subsidized rental accommodation for outstation candidates

Age Limit : Less than 40 years (as on 1st October 2022)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the link available in the website https://dpsdigboi.in/misc-career.html up to August 25, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Guest Faculty vacancy in Tezpur University