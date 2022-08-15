Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Delhi Public School Digboi.
Delhi Public School Digboi is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Dance Teacher and Drum & Congo Teacher.
Name of post : Dance Teacher (Contractual)
Qualification : Graduate and any specialized Degree or diploma in Dance
Name of post : Drum & Congo Teacher (Contractual)
Qualification : Graduate and any specialized Degree or diploma in Drum & Congo
Experience : At least 5 years working experience in any reputed institution
Salary : Rs. 25000 (fixed) per month plus subsidized rental accommodation for outstation candidates
Age Limit : Less than 40 years (as on 1st October 2022)
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the link available in the website https://dpsdigboi.in/misc-career.html up to August 25, 2022.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
