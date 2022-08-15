Assam Career DPS

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Delhi Public School Digboi.

Delhi Public School Digboi is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Dance Teacher and Drum & Congo Teacher.

Name of post : Dance Teacher (Contractual)

Qualification : Graduate and any specialized Degree or diploma in Dance

Name of post : Drum & Congo Teacher (Contractual)

Qualification : Graduate and any specialized Degree or diploma in Drum & Congo

Experience : At least 5 years working experience in any reputed institution

Salary : Rs. 25000 (fixed) per month plus subsidized rental accommodation for outstation candidates

Age Limit : Less than 40 years (as on 1st October 2022)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the link available in the website https://dpsdigboi.in/misc-career.html  up to August 25, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

