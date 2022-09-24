Applications are invited for various administrative positions in the Office of the District & Sessions Judge Dhubri.

The Office of the District & Sessions Judge Dhubri is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Driver on contractual basis meant for the newly created POCSO Court.

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 1

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Safety Officer, Librarian and Staff Nurse vacancies in AIIMS Guwahati

Eligibility Criteria :

i) Minimum educational qualification is Class VIII passed from recognized School / Institution

ii) Candidate must possess a valid Professional Driving License (minimum LMV) issued by the Competent Authority

iii) Must not be less than 18 years and more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2022. Upper age limit is relaxed by 3 years for OBC / MOBC and 5 years for SC / ST candidates

iv) Driving experience of minimum 3 years is preferred

Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month

Selection Procedure : Interview / Viva-voce and Driving Test

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Dibrugarh University

How to apply : Candidates fulfilling the requisite criterion can submit their duly filled up application form along with self-attested copies of testimonials, Driving License, Certificate(s), three self-attested recent passport size photographs and one self-addressed envelope with pasted stamp of Rs. 5/-. The applications should reach the Office of the District & Sessions Judge Dhubri by October 31, 2022 during office hours.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here