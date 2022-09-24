Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor on contract basis in the Centre of Social Work Studies.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Centre of Social Work Studies

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MA in Social Work and having special paper preferably Disaster Management / Environment, Ecology and Sustainable Development / Family and Child Welfare with NET / SET / PhD and UGC norms

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on October 17, 2022 at 10:30 AM in the Bhojraj Seth Conference Hall of the Vice Chancellor’s Office, Dibrugarh University

How to apply : Candidates having the requisite qualification may appear in the interview with copies of bio-data, attested copies of all testimonials and experience certificate (if any) along with original certificates of qualifications for verification.

Candidate shall be required to pay an amount of Rs. 500/- only as Registration Fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here