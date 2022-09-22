Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor on contract basis in the Centre for Biotechnology and Bioinformatics.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MSc with first class from any recognized University in (Biotechnology / Biotechnology and Bioinformatics / Biochemistry / Life Sciences with Special Paper in Biochemistry).

Desirable : Ph.D. in relevant field and / or research experience as evident from published work

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 30th September 2022 at 10:30 AM in the Bhojraj Seth Conference Hall of the Vice-Chancellor’s Office, Dibrugarh University

How to apply : Candidates having the requisite qualification may appear in the interview with copies of bio-data, attested copies of all testimonials and experience certificate (if any) along with the original certificates of qualifications for verification. They will have to register their names as candidates by paying Rs. 500/- (Rupees five hundred) only before interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

