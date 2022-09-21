Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of JRF (GATE) in the project entitled “Exploration of Underutilized Amaranthus species for Sustainable Livelihood, Nutritional Security and Climate Resilience of Western Himalayan Region” at the School of Agro and Rural Technology

Name of post : JRF (GATE)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential: Post Graduate degree in basic science (Botany/Plant Sciences)

Desirable: Working experience in handling flow cytometric analysis and interpretation.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 28th September 2022 at 11 AM in the SART, Conference Room, IIT Guwahati.

How to apply : Candidates have to appear in the Walk-in Interview along with an application/CV on plain paper giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E – mail etc. and submit photocopies of relevant documents at the time of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

