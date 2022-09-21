Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Omeo Kumar Das Institute of Social Change And Development (OKDISCD) Assam.

Omeo Kumar Das Institute of Social Change And Development (OKDISCD) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff and Front Desk Manager.

Name of post : Multi-Tasking Staff (Regular)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Rs. 5200-20200 + GP Rs. 1900

Qualification :

i) Pass in 10th standard from a recognized Board

ii) Knowledge of MS Office, Scanning and Photocopy, Office File maintenance, Stock register Entry and Maintenance

Experience : Minimum 3 years of experience in Office Assistance work

Age Limit : 27 years as on the date of application

Name of post : Front Desk Manager (Temporary Contractual)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Rs. 5200-20200 + GP Rs. 2400

Qualification :

i) Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University

ii) Proficiency in MS Office applications, knowledge of Assamese, Hindi and English both speaking and writing

Experience : Minimum 3 years of work experience in Academic / Educational / Research Institute or similar organisations.

Age Limit : 30 years as on the date of application

How to apply : Candidates will have to download the Standard Form of Application available in the Institute’s website www.okd.in and must submit the duly signed filled in form addressed to “The Director (i/c), Omeo Kumar Das Institute of Social Change and Development”,. The Last date of receipt of applications for both the posts is 14th October 2022 till 5.00 PM.

The application must be accompanied with the following:

a) Two recent coloured passport size photographs with name on reverse side

b) Self-attested copies of testimonials in support of his / her age, caste, educational qualification, work experience etc.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

