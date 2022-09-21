Applications are invited for various managerial positions in North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC) Guwahati.

North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant General Manager- Finance & Accounts on contractual basis for its Head Office.

Name of post : Assistant General Manager- Finance & Accounts

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Up to Rs. 57,000/- (subject to qualification, experience and last drawn salary) + 3,00,000/- Medical / Accident group insurance

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Faculty vacancy in Tezpur University

Qualification & Experience :

1. Minimum qualification from a recognized university-

a) M.Com.

b) B.Com. + MBA in Finance

c) B.Com. + CA

d) B.Com. + ICWA

2. The candidate should have a minimum 12 years experience in relevant field. Preference shall be given to the candidate having working experience in Govt. / Semi-Govt. / PSU / Autonomous Body

Age : Maximum 45 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on September 30, 2022 from 11 AM to 1 PM in NERAMAC Ltd. , No.9, Rajabari Path Ganeshguri, Guwahati – 781005.

How to apply : Candidates can also mail their resumes to amhr@neramac.com on or before September 29, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

ALso Read: Assam Career : Apply for Faculty vacancy in Tezpur University