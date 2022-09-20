Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Faculty (Assistant Professor) for the Dr. Ambedkar Centre of Excellence.

Name of post : Faculty (Assistant Professor)

No. of posts : 3

Subject wise vacancies :

Sociology : 1

Political Science : 1

History : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Eligibility (A or B):

A.

i) A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject (as given in the previous column) from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UCC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET / SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D. degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations,2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may, are exempted from NET/SET/SLET.

Emoluments: Rs. 1,15,000.00 (Fixed) Per Month

Selection Procedure : An online interview will be held on Google Meet on 28th September 2022 from 10:30 AM onwards. The link for the GOOGLE MEET shall be forwarded to the short-listed candidates before the interview

How to apply : Candidates may submit scanned copies of their applications in the prescribed proforma (as given below) through e-mail to < dacetu@tezu.ernet.in > along with all supporting documents by September 24, 2022 (05.00 PM).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

