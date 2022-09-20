Applications are invited for various administrative positions in the Office of the Deputy Commissioner Darrang.

The Office of the Deputy Commissioner Darrang is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Mandal (Grade-III).

Name of post : Mandal (Grade-III)

No. of posts : 16 [ Unreserved : 5, OBC : 9, EWS : 1, SC : 1]

Educational Qualification : The candidates must have passed HSLC Examination or equivalent examination from any central or state recognized boards

Additional Criteria :

i) The candidates must possess a valid six months ‘Recorders Certificate Class Course (RCCC) Training’ certificate from the Assam Surveys and Settlement Training Centre, Dakhingaon, Guwahati

ii) The candidates must have a minimum six month diploma / certificate in computer proficiency from a recognized institute and must have good working knowledge of office productivity software tools in addition to land revenue related software used in the State.

Pay Scale : Rs. 14,000/- – Rs. 60,500/- and Grade Pay of Rs. 6200/- per month plus other allowances as admissible as per rules

Age Limit : The candidates must not be less than 18 years of age or not more than 40 years of age as on 01.01.2022. The upper age limit is relaxable by 3 years in case of candidates of OBC / MOBC, 5 years in case of candidates of SC and 10 years for PwD candidates

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form published in Assam Gazette in Part IX along with requisite documents in a sealed envelope and addressed to the Deputy Commissioner, Darrang, P.O. & P.S. – Mangaldai, PIN-784125. The last date for receipt of applications is October 30, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

