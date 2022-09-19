Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Assam Jatiya Bidyalay Guwahati.

Assam Jatiya Bidyalay Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Teacher of History and Pre-School Teacher.

Name of post : Teacher (History)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

a) Master degree in the subject concerned.

b) Assamese medium schooling background.

c) 55% marks in aggregate in HSLC, HSSLC and Degree taken together.

Salary : Rs. 15000/- per month (during probation period)

Upper Age Limit : 40 years on the date of application.

Name of post : Pre-School Teacher

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

a) Graduate in Arts or Science disciplines

b) Assamese medium schooling background up to Class 10.

c) 50% marks in aggregate in HSLC, HSSLC and Degree taken together.

Salary : Rs. 10000/- per month (during probation period)

Upper Age Limit : 40 years as on April 1, 2022

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications via email to jobsassamjatiyabidyalay@gmail.com by 3 PM of September 29, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

