Applications are invited for various project based positions in Gauhati University.
Gauhati University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Assistant for a ICMR sanctioned ad-hoc project entitled “Design and development of a deep learning based technique for detection of pneumonia from radiological chest X-ray images to augment the healthcare services in North East India” in the Department of Electronics and Communication Technology.
Name of post : Research Assistant
Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Technical Assistant, Driver & Peon vacancies in Office of District & Sessions Judge Jorhat
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Design and development of a deep learning based technique for detection of pneumonia from radiological chest X-ray images to augment the healthcare services in North East India
Qualification : MSc in Electronics and Communication Technology. Candidate with knowledge of deep learning will be given preference.
Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Clerk, Officer, DEO, Cashier vacancies in AIIMS Guwahati
Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month
Age Limit : The age of the candidate is not less than 21 years and not
more than 35 years.
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to Dr. Kumaresh Sarmah, Principal Investigator, Dept. of ECT, Gauhati University, Guwahati via email to kumaresh@gauhati.ac.in within September 26, 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Field Officer vacancy in DDMA Nagaon