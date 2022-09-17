Applications are invited for various project based positions in Gauhati University.

Gauhati University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Assistant for a ICMR sanctioned ad-hoc project entitled “Design and development of a deep learning based technique for detection of pneumonia from radiological chest X-ray images to augment the healthcare services in North East India” in the Department of Electronics and Communication Technology.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Design and development of a deep learning based technique for detection of pneumonia from radiological chest X-ray images to augment the healthcare services in North East India

Qualification : MSc in Electronics and Communication Technology. Candidate with knowledge of deep learning will be given preference.

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month

Age Limit : The age of the candidate is not less than 21 years and not

more than 35 years.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to Dr. Kumaresh Sarmah, Principal Investigator, Dept. of ECT, Gauhati University, Guwahati via email to kumaresh@gauhati.ac.in within September 26, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

