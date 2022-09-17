Applications are invited for various technical positions under District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Nagaon.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Nagaon is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Field Officer (Disaster Management) for Revenue Circle.

Name of post : Field Officer (Disaster Management) for Revenue Circle

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Essential Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Science or with Statistics, Geography, Environmental Science or Geology as a subject or Diploma in Civil Engineering or Architecture from a recognized University / Institution. Computer skills specially MS Word Excel / Power Point / Internet usage / Emails etc. (Preference will be given to candidates having done BCA or equivalent course on Computer Science).

Age Limit : Age should not be below 21 years and above 35 years as on 1st day of January 2022, relaxable in case of ST / SC candidates as per Govt. of Assam rules

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on October 10, 2022. Only short listed candidates shall report in the Conference Room of District Emergency Operation Centre, District Disaster Management Authority, O/o the Deputy Commissioner Nagaon from 10 AM onwards with all original documents

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form (Assam Gazette Part-IX) along with self-attested copies of all documents and two copies of recent passport size photographs to the Deputy Commissioner & Chairman, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), O/o the Deputy Commissioner, Nagaon, PIN-782001, Assam on or before October 7, 2022 up to 5 PM

