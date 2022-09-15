Applications are invited for various managerial positions in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for twelve vacant posts.

Name of post : Upper Division Clerk

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification & Experience:

(i) Degree from a recognized University or equivalent

(ii) Proficiency in Computers. Skill Test Norms : A Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English on Computer (35 w.p.m. corresponding to 10500 KDPH/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word.)

Salary : Rs. 19,308/- per month

Age Limit: Between 18-40 years

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Executive & Senior Finance Controller vacancies in AMSCL

Name of post : Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification & Experience:

(i) Degree from a recognized University/ Institution

(ii) Should possess a speed of not less than 8000 keys Depressions per hour for Data Entry Work.

(iii) Proficiency in MS Office as per “Note” below

(iv) Experience of data entry with Govt./Semi Govt./Autonomous Institutions or Pvt. entities etc.

Salary : Rs. 17,752/- per month

Age Limit: Between 18-40 years

Name of post : Store Keeper

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification & Experience:

(i) Degree from a recognized University/ Institution

(ii) At least 2 years of working experience Govt. Org/ Autonomous Bodies /Pvt. entities etc.

(iii) Desirable: P.G Degree/ Diploma in material management from recognized University / Institution

Salary : Rs. 17,752/- per month

Age Limit: Between 18-40 years

Name of post : Cashier

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification & Experience:

(i) Degree in Commerce of recognized University or equivalent and

(ii) At least 2 years’ experience of handling accounts work of a Government Private/Autonomous Bodies.

(iii) Having proficiency in Tally

Salary : Rs. 17,752/- per month

Age Limit: Between 18-40 years

Name of post : Accounts Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification & Experience:

(i) Degree in Commerce of recognized University or equivalent and

(ii) At least 2 years’ experience of handling accounts work of a Government Private/Autonomous Bodies.

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Data Entry Operator vacancy in Assam University

(iii) Having proficiency in Tally

Salary : Rs. 17,752/- per month

Age Limit: Between 18-40 years

Name of post : Junior Admin Officer

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification & Experience: Degree from a recognized University/ Institution in any discipline with 3 (three) years working experience in office administration preferably in Government Organization/Autonomous Bodies.

Salary : Rs. 33,481/- per month

Age Limit: Between 21-45 years

Name of post : Junior Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification & Experience: Degree in Commerce with CA Inter, possessing 3 (three) years’ experience of handling accounts work out of which two years in Government Organization/Autonomous Bodies

Salary : Rs. 33,481/- per month

Age Limit: Between 21-45 years

Name of post : Assistant Stores Officer

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification & Experience:

(i) Degree from recognized University/Institution

(ii) PG Degree/Diploma Material Management from a recognized University

OR

Degree in Material Management from a recognized University /Institution and 3 years’ experience in store handling (preferably medical stores)

Salary : Rs. 33,481/- per month

Age Limit: Between 21-45 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.becil.com/ up to September 29, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Data Entry Operator vacancy in Assam University