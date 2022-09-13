Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam University.

The Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems- With Special Reference to North East Studies, Assam University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Data Entry Operator on contractual basis.

Name of post : Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 12,000/- per month

Essential Qualification : Graduate in any discipline of Arts, Humanities Or Social Sciences with a minimum 55% marks, Diploma in computer applications, MS-CIT, Typing: English with 40 wpm.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 26th September 2022 at 11 AM in the Department of Philosophy, Assam University

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with a copy of bio-data, original and self-attested copies of certificates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

