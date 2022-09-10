Applications are invited for various technical positions in Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI) Jorhat.

Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI) Jorhat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Technical Assistant (Botany & Agriculture).

Name of post : Technical Assistant (Botany & Agriculture)

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Botany : 1

Agriculture : 1

Pay Scale : Level-5, Rs. 29,200-92,300/-

Essential Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Science in the relevant field / specialization or equivalent from a recognized University

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format along with self-attested copies of all documents to the Director, Rain Forest Research Institute , Sotai Deovan, Jorhat-785010, Assam. The last date for receipt of applications is October 10, 2022.

Application Fees : Non-refundable amount of Rs. 300.00 is to be deposited to this office Savings Bank Account No. 393102010003153 (IFSC Code : UBIN0539317) with Union Bank of India, Jorhat Branch in favour of Director, Rain Forest Research Institute, Jorhat and proof of payment / deposit of application fee is to be attached with the application form.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

