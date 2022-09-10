Applications are invited for various technical positions in Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department Assam.
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Inspector of Legal Metrology under Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department Assam.
Name of post : Inspector of Legal Metrology under Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department Assam
No. of posts : 18 [ Open Category : 6, OBC / MOBC : 4, SC : 2, STP : 1, EWS : 5]
Educational Qualification : Minimum Educational Qualification is Bachelor Degree in Science with Physics as one of the subjects or Bachelor Degree in Engineering.
Pay Scale : Rs. 22,000/- to 97,000/- plus Grade Pay Rs. 9400/-
Age : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2022. The upper age limit is relaxable :
- By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 43 years.
- By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 41 years as per Govt. Notification No. ABP. 6/2016/9 dated Dispur the 25th April 2018.
- Persons with benchmark disability (PwBD) 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and UR Category of candidates as per Govt. Memorandum No. ABP 180/2017/105 dated Dispur the 7th January, 2019.
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://online.apscrecruitment.in from September 12, 2022 to October 11, 2022.
Application Fees :
- General / EWS : Rs. 285.40
- SC / ST/ OBC / MOBC : Rs. 185.40
- BPL : Rs. 35.40
- PWBD : Rs. 35.40
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
