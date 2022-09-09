Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Chandra Kamal Bezabaruah (CKB) College Teok.

Chandra Kamal Bezbaruah (CKB) College Teok is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Grade-IV and Library Bearer.

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Class VIII passed. Candidates must have proficiency in local languages

Name of post : Library Bearer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Class VIII passed. Candidates must have proficiency in local languages

Age Limit : Age should not be more than 40 years as on 01-01-2022. However, 5 years for SC / ST, 3 years for OBC /MOBC, 10 years for PWD and 2 years for Ex-servicemen is relaxed as per Govt. Guideline No. ABP.6/2016/51 dtd. 02-09-2020

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form (Assam Gazette Part-IX) along with self-attested documents and with a non-refundable demand draft of Rs. 300/- payable to the Principal, CKB College, Teok at SBI Teok Branch. The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, CKB College, Teok within September 23, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

