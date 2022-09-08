Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Dibrugarh.

The Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Dibrugarh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Peon, Day Chowkidar and Night Chowkidar.

Name of post : Peon

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : PB Rs. 12000 – 52000 + GP Rs. 3900

Qualification : Class VIII passed. Candidates who have passed HSSLC or above shall be ineligible to apply for the aforesaid posts. Candidates having special skills and having experience of working in Government Offices will be given preference.

Name of post : Day Chowkidar

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : PB Rs. 12000 – 52000 + GP Rs. 3900

Qualification : Class VIII passed. Candidates who have passed HSSLC or above shall be ineligible to apply for the aforesaid posts. Candidates having special skills and having experience of working in Government Offices will be given preference.

Name of post : Night Chowkidar

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : PB Rs. 12000 – 52000 + GP Rs. 3900

Qualification : Class VIII passed. Candidates who have passed HSSLC or above shall be ineligible to apply for the aforesaid posts. Candidates having special skills and having experience of working in Government Offices will be given preference.

Age Limit : Candidates must not be less than 18 years or more than 43 years of age on the date of publication of the advertisement. The upper age is relaxable as per rules.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form accompanied with self-attested copies of all testimonials regarding education qualification, age, caste along with 2(Two) copies of recent passport size photographs self- attested (one pasted and one stapled). The envelope containing application should indicate the name of the post applied for on the top in block letters as “ APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF …………” and address to the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Near Phoolbagan, A.T. Road, Dibrugarh-786001. The last date for receipt of applications is September 28, 2022 up to 5 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

