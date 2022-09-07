Applications are invited for various technical positions in Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited (AEGCL).

Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited (AEGCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Technical Assistant (Civil) and Junior Technical Assistant (Civil) purely on contractual basis.

Name of post : Technical Assistant (Civil)

No. of posts : 6

Eligibility Criteria : BE /BTech in Civil Engineering with minimum 50% marks from AICTE approved recognized Board / University / Institute. The candidates should have proficiency in managing database and preparing reports with AutoCAD and Microsoft Office programme. Also prior experience in construction will be preferable

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month

Age : The candidates should not be more than 30 years of age as on 01-09-2022

Name of post : Junior Technical Assistant (Civil)

No. of posts : 4

Eligibility Criteria : Diploma in Civil Engineering with minimum 50% marks from AICTE approved recognized Polytechnic / Institute. The candidates should have proficiency in managing database and preparing reports with AutoCAD and Microsoft Office programme. Also prior experience in construction will be preferable

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Age : The candidates should not be more than 30 years of age as on 01-09-2022

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 21st and 22nd September 2022 at National Power Training Institute (NPTI-NER), Dakshingaon Road, Kahilipara, Guwahati-781019. Reporting time for the interview is 9:30 AM

How to apply : Candidates can send a scanned copy of filled up application form to email recruitment@aegcl.co.in on or before September 18, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

