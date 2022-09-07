Applications are invited for various project based positions in North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Ltd. (NERAMAC) Guwahati.

View Post

North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Ltd. (NERAMAC) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Lead on contractual basis.

Name of post : Project Lead

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Research Associate vacancy in Assam Agricultural University

Qualification & Experience :

1. Minimum graduate. Candidates having a bachelor degree preferably in Agriculture/ Economics /Commerce /Business administration / Social Science.

2. The candidates should have minimum 2 years of experience of proven track record of independent implementation in social/community development project, especially Farmers Producer Organization concept, Entrepreneurship Development projects. Experience in establishment of financial linkages, providing handholding support for germination of micro enterprises and field work experience. Preference shall be given to candidate having knowledge of FPO scheme and its management

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Stores & Purchase Officer in NIPER Guwahati

Age : Maximum 35 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on September 12, 2022 from 10 AM to 12 PM in NERAMAC Ltd., No.9, Rajabari Path, Ganeshguri, Guwahati – 781005.

How to apply : Candidates can send their resumes via email to amhr@neramac.com on or before September 11, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Teacher, Librarian and Nursing Assistant vacancies in Army Public School Narangi