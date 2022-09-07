Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Army Public School Narangi.

Army Public School Narangi is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of PGT, TGT, PRT, Librarian (Junior) and Nursing Assistant.

Name of post : PGT- Computer Science

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 28,375/- per month

Qualification :

(a) M. Tech in Computer Science/M.Sc. in Computer Science from a recognized University and B Ed with minimum 50% marks in each.

(b) CSB PGT(Computer Science) qualified.

(c) Experienced candidates shall be preferred.

Age Criteria : As on 01 Apr 2022, the age of the candidate should be:-

(a) Fresh Candidates – Below 40 years. (less than 5 yrs Experience)

(b) Experienced candidates –Below 57 years (incl ESM)

Name of post : TGT- Social Science, Sanskrit, Computer Science

No. of posts : 4

Salary : Rs. 27,875/- per month

Qualification :

(a) Graduate in respective subject with B.Ed and 50% marks in each. In case a candidate has not scored 50% marks in graduation but has qualified as a post graduate with the same main subject and scored 50% or more marks in PG, the candidature shall be valid.

(b) Should be CSB TGT qualified.

(c) CTET/TET is mandatory.

(d) Experience candidates shall be preferred. Experience gained as PRT shall however be accepted for the post of TGT

Age Criteria : As on 01 Apr 2022, the age of the candidate should be:-

(a) Fresh Candidates – Below 40 years. (less than 5 yrs Experience)

(b) Experienced candidates –Below 57 years (incl ESM)

Name of post : PRT

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 27,125/- per month

Qualification :

(a) Graduate with B.Ed and 2 yrs Diploma in Elementary Education (D.E.Ed) with minimum 50% marks in each.

(b) Should be Part A of the Screening Exam qualified.

(c) CTET/TET is mandatory.

(d) Experience candidates shall be preferred.

Age Criteria : As on 01 Apr 2022, the age of the candidate should be:-

(a) Fresh Candidates – Below 40 years. (less than 5 yrs Experience)

(b) Experienced candidates –Below 57 years (incl ESM)

Name of post : Librarian (Junior)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 28,000/- per month

Qualification : Graduate with diploma in Library Science from a recognized institute with minimum three years of experience

Age Criteria : As on 01 Apr 2022, the age of the candidate should be:-

(a) Fresh Candidates – Below 40 years. (less than 5 yrs Experience)

(b) Experienced candidates –Below 57 years (incl ESM)

Name of post : Nursing Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 15,120/- per month

Qualification : 10+2 and diploma in nursing with minimum five years of experience. A female Paramedic should be given preference.

Age Criteria : As on 01 Apr 2022, the age of the candidate should be:-

(a) Fresh Candidates – Below 40 years. (less than 5 yrs Experience)

(b) Experienced candidates –Below 57 years (incl ESM)

How to apply : Candidates can send their application forms in the prescribed format available at http://www.apsnarangi.com/ along with Bio Data/Resume, photocopies of all relevant certificates/testimonials, CSB Score Card and one copy of recent passport size photograph at the Office of APS Narangi for the posts by 13 Sep 2022 till 2:00 pm positively.

A Demand Draft for Rs 100/- in favour of APS Narangi, payable at Guwahati should accompany with each application.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

