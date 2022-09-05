Applications are invited for various trainee positions in Regional Science Centre Guwahati.

Regional Science Centre Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Trainee (Education).

Name of post : Trainee (Education)

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Physical Science : 1

Bio-Science : 1

Stipend : Rs.16,500/- per month (Consolidated)

Educational Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Science with Physics and combination of any two subjects viz. Chemistry, Mathematics, Electronics, Computer Science, Astronomy, Geology and Statistics

OR

Bachelor’s Degree in Science with Chemistry and combination of any two subjects viz. Zoology, Botany, Microbiology, Environmental Science, Bio-Technology and Molecular Biology from duly recognized University (Passed B.Sc. not before 2019).

How to apply : Candidates can send duly filled-in Application Form along with attested copies of certificates in support of the date of birth, educational qualifications etc to Regional Science Centre, Jawahar Nagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-781022 latest by September 19, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

