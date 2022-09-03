Applications are invited for 130 vacant positions in National AYUSH Mission Assam.

National AYUSH Mission Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various medical and paramedical posts in 50 bedded Ayurvedic Hospitals at Dudhnoi, Goalpara and Sriram Chapori, Majuli on contractual basis.

Name of post : Medical Officer (Ayurvedic)

No. of posts : 12

Salary : Rs. 50,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

i) BAMS degree from the recognized institute

ii) Candidates must be registered with the Assam State Council of Indian Medicine

iii) Preference will be given to candidates having recognized Post Graduate degree in Ayurvedic system of medicine

Age : Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years as on last date for submission of application form

Name of post : Resident Medical Officer (Ayurvedic)

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 50,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

i) BAMS degree from the recognized institute

ii) Candidates must be registered with the Assam State Council of Indian Medicine

iii) Preference will be given to candidates having recognized Post Graduate degree in Ayurvedic system of medicine

Age : Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years as on last date for submission of application form

Name of post : Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 27,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

i) B.Com. from recognized University

ii) Candidates should have 1 year Diploma / Certificate in computer application from a recognized institute

iii) Previous experience of 3 years in relevant field

Age : Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years as on last date for submission of application form

Name of post : Assistant Matron

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

i) B.Sc. Nursing /GNM diploma from recognized University / Institute

ii) Registered under Assam Nurses’ Midwives’ & Health Visitors’ Council

iii) Previous experience of 6 years in relevant field

Age : Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years as on last date for submission of application form

Name of post : Staff Nurse

No. of posts : 24

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

i) B.Sc. Nursing /GNM diploma from recognized University / Institute

ii) Registered under Assam Nurses’ Midwives’ & Health Visitors’ Council

Age : Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years as on last date for submission of application form

Name of post : Panchakarma Technician

No. of posts : 4

Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : Certificate in Panchakarma Technician (minimum one year duration) from recognized Institute / University

Age : Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years as on last date for submission of application form

Name of post : Yoga Instructor

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : Diploma in Yoga (minimum one year duration) from recognized Institute / University

Age : Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years as on last date for submission of application form

Name of post : Pharmacist (Ayur)

No. of posts : 6

Salary : Rs. 17,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

i) Two years Diploma in Ayurveda Pharmacy from any recognized University / Institution / Board / Faculty of Indian System of Medicine established by law in India and recognized by the Government

ii) Must be registered with Assam State Council of Indian Medicine

Age : Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years as on last date for submission of application form

Name of post : Laboratory Technician

No. of posts : 4

Salary : Rs. 16,500/- per month

Qualification & Experience : Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from Govt. recognized Institute

Age : Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years as on last date for submission of application form

Name of post : Store Keeper cum Clerk

No. of posts : 4

Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

i) Graduate in any discipline from a University recognized by the State Government

ii) Candidates should have 1 year Diploma / Certificate in computer application from a recognized institute

Age : Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years as on last date for submission of application form

Name of post : Chowkidar

No. of posts : 6

Salary : Rs. 10,500/- per month

Qualification & Experience : Minimum Class 8th pass

Age : Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years as on last date for submission of application form

Name of post : Ward Boy / Ayah

No. of posts : 16

Salary : Rs. 10,500/- per month

Qualification & Experience : Minimum Class 8th pass

Age : Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years as on last date for submission of application form

Name of post : Cook

No. of posts : 4

Salary : Rs. 10,500/- per month

Qualification & Experience : Minimum Class 8th pass

Age : Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years as on last date for submission of application form

Name of post : Peon

No. of posts : 8

Salary : Rs. 10,500/- per month

Qualification & Experience : Minimum Class 8th pass

Age : Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years as on last date for submission of application form

Name of post : Dresser

No. of posts : 4

Salary : Rs. 14,500/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

i) Minimum HS (Class 10+2) pass from recognized Institute

ii) Previous experience of 3 years in relevant field

Age : Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years as on last date for submission of application form

Name of post : Masseur

No. of posts : 8

Salary : Rs. 12,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

i) Minimum HS (Class 10+2) pass from recognized Institute

Age : Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years as on last date for submission of application form

Name of post : Sweeper

No. of posts : 12

Salary : Rs. 10,500/- per month

Qualification & Experience : Minimum Class 8th pass

Age : Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years as on last date for submission of application form

Name of post : Midwife

No. of posts : 8

Salary : Rs. 16,500/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

i) ANM nursing course passed from recognized Institute

ii) Registered under Assam Nurses’ Midwives’ & Health Visitors’ Council

Age : Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years as on last date for submission of application form

Name of post : Registration Clerk

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

i) Graduate in any discipline from a University recognized by the State Government

ii) Candidates should have 1 year Diploma / Certificate in computer application from a recognized institute

Age : Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years as on last date for submission of application form

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://ayush.assam.gov.in/ from 4th September 2022 till 18th September 2022 midnight

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

