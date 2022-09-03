Applications are invited for 130 vacant positions in National AYUSH Mission Assam.
National AYUSH Mission Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various medical and paramedical posts in 50 bedded Ayurvedic Hospitals at Dudhnoi, Goalpara and Sriram Chapori, Majuli on contractual basis.
Name of post : Medical Officer (Ayurvedic)
No. of posts : 12
Salary : Rs. 50,000/- per month
Qualification & Experience :
i) BAMS degree from the recognized institute
ii) Candidates must be registered with the Assam State Council of Indian Medicine
iii) Preference will be given to candidates having recognized Post Graduate degree in Ayurvedic system of medicine
Age : Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years as on last date for submission of application form
Name of post : Resident Medical Officer (Ayurvedic)
No. of posts : 2
Salary : Rs. 50,000/- per month
Qualification & Experience :
i) BAMS degree from the recognized institute
ii) Candidates must be registered with the Assam State Council of Indian Medicine
iii) Preference will be given to candidates having recognized Post Graduate degree in Ayurvedic system of medicine
Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Ad-hoc Assistant Professor & Senior Resident vacancies in BBCI Guwahati
Age : Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years as on last date for submission of application form
Name of post : Accounts Officer
No. of posts : 2
Salary : Rs. 27,000/- per month
Qualification & Experience :
i) B.Com. from recognized University
ii) Candidates should have 1 year Diploma / Certificate in computer application from a recognized institute
iii) Previous experience of 3 years in relevant field
Age : Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years as on last date for submission of application form
Name of post : Assistant Matron
No. of posts : 2
Also read : Assam Career : District Legal Services Authority Recruitment 2022
Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month
Qualification & Experience :
i) B.Sc. Nursing /GNM diploma from recognized University / Institute
ii) Registered under Assam Nurses’ Midwives’ & Health Visitors’ Council
iii) Previous experience of 6 years in relevant field
Age : Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years as on last date for submission of application form
Name of post : Staff Nurse
No. of posts : 24
Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month
Qualification & Experience :
i) B.Sc. Nursing /GNM diploma from recognized University / Institute
ii) Registered under Assam Nurses’ Midwives’ & Health Visitors’ Council
Age : Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years as on last date for submission of application form
Name of post : Panchakarma Technician
No. of posts : 4
Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month
Qualification & Experience : Certificate in Panchakarma Technician (minimum one year duration) from recognized Institute / University
Age : Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years as on last date for submission of application form
Name of post : Yoga Instructor
No. of posts : 2
Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month
Qualification & Experience : Diploma in Yoga (minimum one year duration) from recognized Institute / University
Age : Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years as on last date for submission of application form
Name of post : Pharmacist (Ayur)
No. of posts : 6
Salary : Rs. 17,000/- per month
Qualification & Experience :
i) Two years Diploma in Ayurveda Pharmacy from any recognized University / Institution / Board / Faculty of Indian System of Medicine established by law in India and recognized by the Government
ii) Must be registered with Assam State Council of Indian Medicine
Age : Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years as on last date for submission of application form
Name of post : Laboratory Technician
No. of posts : 4
Salary : Rs. 16,500/- per month
Qualification & Experience : Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from Govt. recognized Institute
Age : Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years as on last date for submission of application form
Name of post : Store Keeper cum Clerk
No. of posts : 4
Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month
Qualification & Experience :
i) Graduate in any discipline from a University recognized by the State Government
ii) Candidates should have 1 year Diploma / Certificate in computer application from a recognized institute
Age : Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years as on last date for submission of application form
Name of post : Chowkidar
No. of posts : 6
Salary : Rs. 10,500/- per month
Qualification & Experience : Minimum Class 8th pass
Age : Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years as on last date for submission of application form
Name of post : Ward Boy / Ayah
No. of posts : 16
Salary : Rs. 10,500/- per month
Qualification & Experience : Minimum Class 8th pass
Age : Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years as on last date for submission of application form
Name of post : Cook
No. of posts : 4
Salary : Rs. 10,500/- per month
Qualification & Experience : Minimum Class 8th pass
Age : Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years as on last date for submission of application form
Name of post : Peon
No. of posts : 8
Salary : Rs. 10,500/- per month
Qualification & Experience : Minimum Class 8th pass
Age : Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years as on last date for submission of application form
Name of post : Dresser
No. of posts : 4
Salary : Rs. 14,500/- per month
Qualification & Experience :
i) Minimum HS (Class 10+2) pass from recognized Institute
ii) Previous experience of 3 years in relevant field
Age : Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years as on last date for submission of application form
Name of post : Masseur
No. of posts : 8
Salary : Rs. 12,000/- per month
Qualification & Experience :
i) Minimum HS (Class 10+2) pass from recognized Institute
Age : Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years as on last date for submission of application form
Name of post : Sweeper
No. of posts : 12
Salary : Rs. 10,500/- per month
Qualification & Experience : Minimum Class 8th pass
Age : Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years as on last date for submission of application form
Name of post : Midwife
Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor, Laboratory Bearer and Grade IV vacancies in Lakhimpur Girls’ College
No. of posts : 8
Salary : Rs. 16,500/- per month
Qualification & Experience :
i) ANM nursing course passed from recognized Institute
ii) Registered under Assam Nurses’ Midwives’ & Health Visitors’ Council
Age : Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years as on last date for submission of application form
Name of post : Registration Clerk
No. of posts : 2
Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month
Qualification & Experience :
i) Graduate in any discipline from a University recognized by the State Government
ii) Candidates should have 1 year Diploma / Certificate in computer application from a recognized institute
Age : Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years as on last date for submission of application form
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://ayush.assam.gov.in/ from 4th September 2022 till 18th September 2022 midnight
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Counsellor vacancy in TISS Guwahati