Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Guwahati Off-Campus is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Counsellor on contract basis.

Name of post : Counsellor

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Master’s Degree in Clinical Psychology / MA Counselling / MA Counselling Psychology with at least 55% aggregate marks from a recognized University.

OR

Master’s in Social Work specializing in Counselling with at least 55% aggregate marks from a recognized University.

Desirable Qualification :

1. Minimum work experience of counselling for one year

2. Good communication skill in English and Hindi

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- to Rs. 30,000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://tiss.edu/ up to September 14, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

