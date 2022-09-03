Applications are invited for various counselling positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Guwahati.
Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Guwahati Off-Campus is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Counsellor on contract basis.
Name of post : Counsellor
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification : Master’s Degree in Clinical Psychology / MA Counselling / MA Counselling Psychology with at least 55% aggregate marks from a recognized University.
OR
Master’s in Social Work specializing in Counselling with at least 55% aggregate marks from a recognized University.
Desirable Qualification :
1. Minimum work experience of counselling for one year
2. Good communication skill in English and Hindi
Salary : Rs. 25,000/- to Rs. 30,000/- per month
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://tiss.edu/ up to September 14, 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
