Applications are invited for various legal positions under the establishment of the District Legal Services Authority, Tinsukia.

The Office of the District & Sessions Judge-Cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Tinsukia is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Chief Legal Aid Defense Counsel, Deputy Chief Legal Aid Defense Counsel and Assistant Legal Aid Defense Counsel.

Name of post : Chief Legal Aid Defense Counsel

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification :

1. Practice in Criminal law for at least 10 years.

2. Excellent oral and written communication skills.

3. Excellent understanding of criminal law.

4. Thorough understanding of ethical duties of a defense counsel.

5. Ability to work effectively and efficiently with others with capability to lead.

6. Must have handled at least 30 criminal trials in Sessions Courts.

7. Knowledge of Computer System

8. Quality to lead the team with capacity to manage the office.

Honorarium : Rs. 70,000/- to Rs. 1,00,000/-

Name of post : Deputy Chief Legal Aid Defense Counsel

No. of posts : 3

Educational Qualification :

1. Practice in Criminal law for at least 7 years.

2. Excellent understanding of criminal law.

3. Excellent oral and written communication skills.

4. Skill in legal research:

Thorough understanding of ethical duties of defense counsel,

Ability to work effectively and efficiently with others,

Must have handled at least 20 criminal trials in Sessions Courts.

5. IT knowledge with proficiency in work.

Honorarium : Rs. 50,000/- to Rs. 75,000/-

Name of post : Assistant Legal Aid Defense Counsel

No. of posts : 5

Educational Qualification :

1. Practice in criminal law from 01 to 03 years.

2. Good oral and written communication skills.

3. Thorough understanding of ethical duties of defense counsel.

4. Ability to work effectively and efficiently with others.

5. Excellent writing and research skills.

6. IT knowledge with proficiency in work.

Honorarium : Rs. 25,000/- to Rs. 50,000/-

How to apply : Candidates can send duly filled applications in prescribed form (downloaded from Tinsukia Judiciary website i.e. tinsukiajudiciary.gov.in ) along with self-attested photocopies of all the relevant testimonials and 02 copies of recent passport size photographs addressed to the Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Tinsukia. The applications will be received in the office of the District Legal Services Authority, Tinsukia till 05.00 P.M. by hand or post on all working days on or before 5th September, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

