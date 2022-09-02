Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Teaching Associate(s) in the Department of Hindi on purely temporary basis.

Name of post : Teaching Associate(s) in the Department of Hindi

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : MA in Hindi

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on September 7, 2022 from 10:30 AM onwards in Conference room of the Secretary, University Classes, Gauhati University Campus, Gauhati University

How to apply : Candidates may appear in the interview with all relevant original certificates/documents, a set of which is to be submitted (self-attested) on the date of

interview.

