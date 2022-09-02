Applications are invited for various teaching positions under S.C.E.R.T. Assam

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Lecturer and Programme cum Script Writer in S.C.E.R.T, Assam

Name of post : Lecturer, SCERT

No. of posts : 16

Subject wise vacancies :

Lecturer in Assamese in Department of Language : 1

Lecturer in the Department of Planning, Management and Leadership Academy : 1

Lecturer in Statistics in the Department of Planning, Management and Leadership Academy: 1

Lecturer in Chemistry in the Department of Science and Mathematics : 1

Lecturer in Physics in the Department of Science and Mathematics : 1

Lecturer in Botany in the Department of Science and Mathematics : 1

Lecturer in Zoology in the Department of Science and Mathematics : 1

Lecturer in Mathematics in the Department of Science and Mathematics : 1

Lecturer in the Department of Art Education : 1

Lecturer in Geography in the Department of Social Science and Population Education : 1

Lecturer in History in the Department of Social Science and Population Education: 1

Lecturer in Sociology in the Department of Social Science and Population Education : 1

Lecturer in the Department of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) : 1

Lecturer in the Department of Educational Research, Survey and Assessment : 1

Lecturer in the Department of Health and Physical Education : 1

Lecturer in the Department of Pre-Primary Education : 1

Essential Qualification :

Lecturer in Assamese in Department of Language :

(i) Master Degree in Assamese with 55% marks from any recognized University

(ii) M.Ed. with 55% marks from any recognized University

(iii) NET/SLET from UGC/ Ph.D. from any recognized University

(iv) At least 3 years experience of Curriculum Textbooks & Material Development in Elementary/ Secondary level of Education

OR

At least 3 years experience in curriculum development/ preparation of textbooks/ Educational Testing and Evaluation, preferably in Elementary/ Secondary education.

Lecturer in the Department of Planning, Management and Leadership Academy :

a. (i) Master Degree in Economics/Geography/ Statistics/Public Administration with 55% marks from any recognized University

(ii) M.Ed. with 55% marks with specialization in Educational Planning/ Administration or Diploma in Educational Planning and Administration (DEPA) from National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), New Delhi

(iii) NET/SLET/Ph.D. from any recognized university

OR

b. (i) MA (Education) with specialization in Educational Planning and Administration with 55% marks from any recognized University

(ii) M.Ed. with 55% marks from any recognized university

(iii) NET/SLET/Ph.D. from any recognized university

(iv) At least 3 years teaching experience in schools/TEIs/Research organization of which at least 2 years would be in Educational Planning/ Administration

Or

At least 3 years experience in Planning/ Administration Preferably in State/ District/ Block level planning or Planning in social service sector

Lecturer in Statistics in the Department of Planning, Management and Leadership Academy:

a. (i) Master Degree in Statistics with 55% marks from any recognized University

(ii) M.Ed. with 55% marks with specialization in Educational Planning/ Administration or DEPA from NIEPA, New Delhi

(iii) NET/SLET/Ph.D. from any recognized university

OR

b. (i) MA (Education) with specialization in Educational Planning and Administration with 55% marks from any recognized University

(ii) M.Ed. with 55% marks from any recognized university

(iii) NET/SLET/Ph.D. from any recognized university

(iv) At least 3 years experience in schools/TEIs/Research organization of which at least 2 years would be in Educational Planning/ Administration

Or

At least 3 years experience in Planning/ Administration Preferably in State/ District/ Block level planning or planning in social service sector

Lecturer in Chemistry in the Department of Science and Mathematics :

(i) Master Degree in Chemistry with 55% marks from any recognized University

(ii) M.Ed. with 55% marks from any recognized University

(iii) NET/SLET/Ph.D. from any recognized university

(iv) At least 3 years experience of teaching in Govt./Provincialized Elementary/Secondary School/TEI

Lecturer in Physics in the Department of Science and Mathematics :

(i) Master Degree in Physics with 55% marks from any recognized University

(ii) M.Ed. with 55% marks from any recognized University

(iii) NET/SLET/Ph.D. from any recognized university

(iv) At least 3 years experience of teaching in Govt./Provincialized Elementary/Secondary School/TEI

Lecturer in Botany in the Department of Science and Mathematics :

(i) Master Degree in Botany with 55% marks from any recognized University

(ii) M.Ed. with 55% marks from any recognized University

(iii) NET/SLET/Ph.D. from any recognized university

(iv) At least 3 years experience of teaching in Govt./Provincialized Elementary/Secondary School/TEI

Lecturer in Zoology in the Department of Science and Mathematics :

(i) Master Degree in Zoology with 55% marks from any recognized University

(ii) M.Ed. with 55% marks from any recognized University

(iii) NET/SLET/Ph.D. from any recognized university

(iv) At least 3 years experience of teaching in Govt./Provincialized Elementary/Secondary School/TEI

Lecturer in Mathematics in the Department of Science and Mathematics :

(i) Master Degree in Mathematics with 55% marks from any recognized University

(ii) M.Ed. with 55% marks from any recognized University

(iii) NET/SLET/Ph.D. from any recognized university

(iv) At least 3 years experience of teaching in Govt./Provincialized Elementary/Secondary School/TEI

Lecturer in the Department of Art Education :

(i) Post Graduate Degree in Performing Art- Music/Dance/Theatre Arts with minimum 55% marks from any recognized University

Or

Post Graduate Degree in Fine Arts (MFA) with 55% marks from any recognized university

(ii) NET/SLET/Ph.D. from any recognized university

(iii) At least 3 years teaching experience in Govt./Provincialized Elementary/Secondary School/TEI

Lecturer in Geography in the Department of Social Science and Population Education :

(i) Master Degree in Geography with 55% marks from any recognized University

(ii) M.Ed. with 55% marks from any recognized University

(iii) NET/SLET/Ph.D. from any recognized university

(iv) At least 3 years experience of teaching in Govt./Provincialized Elementary/Secondary School/TEI

Lecturer in History in the Department of Social Science and Population Education:

(i) Master Degree in History with 55% marks from any recognized University

(ii) M.Ed. with 55% marks from any recognized University

(iii) NET/SLET/Ph.D. from any recognized university

(iv) At least 3 years experience of teaching in Govt./Provincialized Elementary/Secondary School/TEI

Lecturer in Sociology in the Department of Social Science and Population Education :

(i) Master Degree in Sociology with 55% marks from any recognized University

(ii) M.Ed. with 55% marks from any recognized University

(iii) NET/SLET/Ph.D. from any recognized university

(iv) At least 3 years experience of teaching in Govt./Provincialized Elementary/Secondary School/TEI

Lecturer in the Department of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) :

(i) Master Degree in Computer Application (MCA)/ M.Tech in IT/Computer Science with 55% marks from any recognized University

(ii) M.Ed. with 55% marks from any recognized University

(iii) NET/SLET/Ph.D. from any recognized university

(iv) At least 3 years experience of teaching in an Educational Institution (Preferably Teacher Education Institution)

Lecturer in the Department of Educational Research, Survey and Assessment :

(i) Master Degree in Arts/Science/ Humanities/ Social Science/Computer Application with 55% marks from any recognized University with M.Ed. with 55% marks with specialization in Educational Measurement &

Evaluation as special paper or DEPA from NIEPA, New Delhi

(ii) NET/SLET/Ph.D. from any recognized university

(iii) Candidates must have 5 years teaching/ research experience in Elementary/ Secondary / Higher Education

(iv) Candidate must have 3 years experience in conducting educational survey work/ research work in Elementary / Secondary Education

OR

At least 3 years experience in conducting educational research in Elementary / Secondary Education

Lecturer in the Department of Health and Physical Education :

(i) Master Degree in Physical Education (M.P.Ed.) with 55% marks from any recognized University

(ii) NET/SLET/Ph.D. from any recognized university

(iii) Training/ Qualification in Yoga Education

(iv) Candidate must have 5 years teaching experience in Elementary/ Secondary Education

Lecturer in the Department of Pre-Primary Education :

(i) Post Graduate Degree in Education/ Child Psychology/ Child Development from any recognized university with 55% marks

(ii) M.Ed. with 55% marks from any recognized University

(iii) Degree/ Diploma in Pre-Primary Education from any recognized organization like- NCERT/NERIE/NIPCEED/IGNOU, etc.

(iv) NET/SLET/Ph.D. from any recognized university

(v) At least 3 years experience of teaching in Elementary/Secondary School

Scale of pay : PB-4 Rs.30,000/- to 1,10,000/- GP 13,300/-

Age : The candidate should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2022. The upper age limit is relaxable-

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 43 years

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 41 years as per Govt. Notification No. ABP.6/2016/9 dated Dispur the 25th April, 2018

(iii) Persons with benchmark disability (PWBD) 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and UR Category of candidates as per Govt. Memorandum No. ABP 180/2017/105 dated Dispur the 7th January, 2019.

Name of post : Programme cum Script Writer (PCSW), SCERT

No. of posts : 2

Scale of Pay : PB-3 Rs.22,000/- to 97,000/- GP 11,500/-

Essential Qualification:

(i) Master Degree in any subject with 55% marks from any recognized university

(ii) M.Ed. with 55% marks

Age: The candidate should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01-01- 2022. The upper age limit is relaxable

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 43 years

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 41 years as per Govt. Notification No. ABP.6/2016/9 dated Dispur the 25th April, 2018

(iii) For persons with benchmark Disabilities (PWBD) by 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/ OBC and General Category of candidates as per Govt. Memorandum No. ABP 180/2017/105 dated Dispur the 7th January, 2019.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format to Deputy Secretary, APSC, Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati- 781022 on or before September 30, 2022 during office hours

Application Fees :

1. For General/EWS Candidate : Rs.250/- (Rupees two hundred and fifty) only.

2. For SC/ST/OBC/MOBC : Rs.150/- (Rupees one hundred and fifty) only.

3. For BPL Candidate : Nil (Candidate having BPL certificate should produce their photocopy of certificate along with the Application Form)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

