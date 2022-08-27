Applications are invited for various project based positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow in the ‘Centre of Excellence’ research project funded by Ministry of Science & Technology, Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of India entitled “Climate Change Impacts and Adaptation for a Climate Resilient North East India” under the National Mission for Sustaining the Himalayan Ecosystem (NMSHE) under the Principal Investigator Dr. Ashalata Devi, Department of Environmental Science.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for 47 Lecturer vacancies under SCERT

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualifications: M.Sc. with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent CGPA in Environmental Science/Forestry/Botany/Zoology/Ecology/Agriculture/ any other relevant disciplines with valid NET/GATE.

Desirable: Energetic, good analytical skills and capable of working both independently and as part of a team in field and laboratory will be preferred.

Fellowship: Rs. 31,000 (Rupees thirty one thousand) only per month plus 8% HRA as admissible if no accommodation is provided by the Institute.

Age: Candidate shall not be more than 28 years on the date of interview. Upper age limit may be relaxed as per Government of India rules.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on September 12, 2022 at 10.00 am in the Department of Environmental Science, Tezpur University.

Also read : Assam Career : ICMR- National Institute of Nutrition Recruitment 2022

How to apply : Candidates may send their application (Annexure-I) along with Curriculum Vitae (PDF file) and photocopies of all academic testimonials having proof of age, qualification, experience (if any), copy of publications (if any) etc. (PDF file) through e-mail to tuenv.dst_coe@gmail.com by September 2, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : S.B.M.S. College Sualkuchi Recruitment 2022