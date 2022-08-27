Applications are invited for various project based positions in ICMR- National Institute of Nutrition.

ICMR- National Institute of Nutrition is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Research Fellow, Field Investigator, Labaoratory Technician-III, Field Assistant and Data Entry Operator under the project entitled “Prevalence and Factors Associated with Thiamine Deficiency among Pregnant Lactating Mothers in Assam and Tripura and Assessment of Impact of Health and Nutritional Education as a Sustainable Model of Intervention in Preventing Infantile Beriberi”

Name of post : Project Senior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MSc (Life Sciences) / MA (Social Sciences & Sociology) / Master in Social Work (MSW) degree holders with two years research experience or MBBS / BDS / MVSc degree holders

Stipend : Rs. 35000/- + 27% HRA per month fixed without any other allowances

Age : Not exceeding 35 years

Place of work : Assam- Barak Valley districts (Karimganj, Hailakandi), Tripura- North Tripura, Unakoti & Dhalai districts

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on September 2, 2022 from 10:30 AM onwards in Makunda Hospital, Bazaricherra, Karimganj, Assam State

Name of post : Project Field Investigator

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Graduate in Science / relevant subjects from a recognized university with three years work experience from a recognized institution OR Master’s degree in the relevant subject

Stipend : Rs. 31000/- per month fixed without any other allowances

Age : Not exceeding 30 years

Place of work : Assam- Barak Valley districts (Karimganj, Hailakandi), Tripura- North Tripura, Unakoti & Dhalai districts

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on September 2, 2022 from 10:30 AM onwards in Makunda Hospital, Bazaricherra, Karimganj, Assam State

Name of post : Project Laboratory Technician-III

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : 12th pass in Science subjects and 2 years Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician (DMLT) OR One year DMLT plus one year experience in a recognized organization. BSc degree shall be treated as 3 years experience

Stipend : Rs. 18000/- per month fixed without any other allowances

Age : Not exceeding 30 years

Place of work : Assam- Barak Valley districts (Karimganj, Hailakandi), Tripura- North Tripura, Unakoti & Dhalai districts

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on September 2, 2022 from 10:30 AM onwards in Makunda Hospital, Bazaricherra, Karimganj, Assam State

Name of post : Project Field Assistant

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : High School or DMLT with 2 years course (or) 1 year MLT with 1 year experience. Intermediate with Science subjects and BSc shall be treated as equivalent to 2 & 3 years experience respectively

Stipend : Rs. 17000/- per month fixed without any other allowances

Age : Not exceeding 28 years

Place of work : Assam- Barak Valley districts (Karimganj, Hailakandi), Tripura- North Tripura, Unakoti & Dhalai districts

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on September 2, 2022 from 10:30 AM onwards in Makunda Hospital, Bazaricherra, Karimganj, Assam State

Name of post : Project Data Entry Operator (Grade-A)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Intermediate or 12th passed from a recognized board. A speed test of not less than 8000 key depressions per hour through speed test on computer

Stipend : Rs. 17000/- per month fixed without any other allowances

Age : Not exceeding 25 years

Place of work : ICMR-NIN, Hyderabad

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on September 7, 2022 from 10:30 AM onwards in Conference Hall & Committee Room, ICMR-NIN, Hyderabad

How to apply : Candidates can submit their duly filled application forms along with one set of photocopies of certificates and one latest photograph and all original certificates for verification during the interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

