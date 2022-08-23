Applications are invited for various project based positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in a CSIR sponsored project entitled “Design of organic nitrile surrogates for the synthesis of aliphatic/aromatic/ heteroaromatic nitriles: A reliable gateway to Azaheterocycles” under the Principal Investigator Dr. Utpal Bora, Associate Professor, Department of Chemical Sciences.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Design of organic nitrile surrogates for the synthesis of aliphatic/aromatic/ heteroaromatic nitriles: A reliable gateway to Azaheterocycles

Qualification : MSc in Chemistry with 55% marks or equivalent CGPA with qualification in NET / GATE.

Fellowship : Rs. 31000/- only per month + HRA as admissible

Age : Candidates shall not be more than 28 years of age as on the last date of receipt of application. Upper age limit may be relaxed as per Government of India rules

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format (enclosed as Annexure-I) along with self-attested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, testimonials, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate (if any), certificates of NET/GATE or similar examination qualifications, any other testimonials and a copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV) to the Principal Investigator through e-mail to ubora@tezu.ernet.in or utpal06@gmail.com within September 6, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

