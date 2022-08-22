Applications are invited for various technical positions in Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) Assam.

Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Manager (Civil) and Officer (Civil).

Name of post : Senior Manager (Civil)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Rs. 32900-3%-58000/-

Essential Qualification : Full time BE / BTech in Civil Engineering with minimum 12 years experience in RCC & Steel Structure, construction & maintenance of building, roads, civil projects, sanitary and fire water line maintenance, tendering, from a PSU / large private sector industry, out of which 4 years should be in a managerial position. Experience in chemical industry and refinery will be preferred

Age Limit (max) as on 01.08.2022 : 51 years

Name of post : Officer (Civil)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Rs. 16400-3%-40500/-

Essential Qualification : Full time BE / BTech in Civil Engineering with minimum 03 years experience in RCC & Steel Structure, construction & maintenance of building, roads, civil projects, sanitary and fire water line maintenance, tendering, from a PSU / large private sector industry. Experience in chemical industry and refinery will be preferred

Age Limit (max) as on 01.08.2022 : 40 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.bvfcl.com/ within September 18, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

