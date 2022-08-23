Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Sri Sankardeva Nethralaya Guwahati.

Sri Sankardeva Nethralaya Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Office Assistant and Health Worker in a BIRAC project.

Name of post : Office Assistant (BIRAC Project)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month

Qualification : Graduate

Experience : 2 to 4 years prior experience as Office Assistant preferably in medical sector

Age : Not above 30 years

Name of post : Health Worker (BIRAC Project)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 7000/- per month

Qualification : HS (preferably in Science)

Experience : 2 to 4 years prior experience preferably as a field health worker

Age : Not above 30 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to the Manager (HR), Sri Sankardeva Nethralaya, 96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati-781028

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

