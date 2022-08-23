Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Sri Sankardeva Nethralaya Guwahati.
Sri Sankardeva Nethralaya Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Office Assistant and Health Worker in a BIRAC project.
Name of post : Office Assistant (BIRAC Project)
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month
Qualification : Graduate
Experience : 2 to 4 years prior experience as Office Assistant preferably in medical sector
Age : Not above 30 years
Name of post : Health Worker (BIRAC Project)
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 7000/- per month
Qualification : HS (preferably in Science)
Experience : 2 to 4 years prior experience preferably as a field health worker
Age : Not above 30 years
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to the Manager (HR), Sri Sankardeva Nethralaya, 96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati-781028
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
