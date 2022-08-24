Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya Assam.

Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor and Office Assistant.

Name of post : Assistant Professor, Department of English

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : As per the MSSV Pay Matrix

Essential Qualifications: Candidate must have passed M.A. with minimum 55% marks from recognised University/ Institute of National Importance with Ph.D. in English/ NET/SET.

Specialisation: Language

Desirable :

(i) Experience in teaching of U.G. & P.G. Students.

(ii) Experience in research in English.

(iii) Research Publications in approved journals.

Name of post : Assistant Professor, Department of Social Work

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : As per the MSSV Pay Matrix

Essential Qualifications: Candidate must have passed Master of Social Work (MSW) / M.A. in Social Work with minimum 55% marks from recognised University/ Institute of National Importance with Ph.D. in Social Work/ NET/SET.

Specialisation: Human Resource Management (HRM)

Desirable :

(i) Experience in teaching of U.G. & P.G. Students.

(iii) Research Publications in approved journals.

Name of post : Office Assistant (Academic) Grade-III

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : As per the MSSV Pay Matrix

Essential Qualifications:

a) Candidate must have passed Bachelor Degree or an equivalent examination from any recognised Board/University.

b) Candidate must have experience of working at least for two years in Educational Institute/ Govt. & Private Organisation.

c) Conversant in MS Word, Excel, Power Point, etc.

Desirable : Skill of DTP in both Assamese and English language.

Age: Not exceeding 43 years. The upper age limit is relaxable as per the

norms of Government of Assam

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed form along with necessary enclosures to the “Registrar, Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya, H.B. Path, Kolongpar, Nagaon – 782001” on latest by 30th August, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

