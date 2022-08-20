Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tezpur University.

Tezpur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Supporting Staff for implementation of the capacity building component of the institute (SLTI) under the Pradhan Mantri Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme

Name of post : Supporting Staff

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Master’s / Bachelor’s degree in Biotechnology, Microbiology, Life Sciences, Food Sciences or Technology with good academic record. Working experience in food related industries will be preferable.

Stipend : Rs. 18,000/- per month

Age Limit : Not more than 35 years as on the last date of submission of applications

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 2nd September, 2022 from 10.30 AM onwards in Department of Food Engineering and Technology, Tezpur University, Assam.

How to apply : Candidates may send their application along with self-attested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate (if any), any other testimonials and a copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV) to the SLTI Coordinator (PMFME Scheme), Tezpur University through e-mail (amittu@tezu.ernet.in ) latest by August 29, 2022 (05.00 PM).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

