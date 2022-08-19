Applications are invited for 32 vacant administrative positions in Fishery Department Assam.

Fishery Department Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Fishery Development Officers & Allied Cadre.

Name of post : Fishery Development Officer & Allied Cadre under Fishery Department

No. of posts : 32 [ Open Category : 13, OBC /MOBC : 9, SC : 2, STP : 3, STH : 2, EWS : 3]

Pay Scale : Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 12,700/-

Qualification : B.F.Sc. degree from any College / University recognized by I.C.A.R. or D.F.Sc. or Master of Science (Fisheries) from C.I.F.E., Mumbai or any other institute of I.C.A.R.

Age : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2022. The upper age limit is relaxable :

By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 43 years.

By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 41 years as per Govt. Notification No. ABP. 6/2016/9 dated Dispur the 25th April 2018.

Persons with benchmark disability (PWBD) 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and UR Category of candidates as per Govt. Memorandum No. ABP 180/2017/105 dated Dispur the 7th January, 2019.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through APSC’s recruitment website https://online.apscrecruitment.in from August 22, 2022 to September 22, 2022

Application Fees :

General/EWS : Rs. 285.40

SC / ST / OBC / MOBC : Rs. 185.40

BPL : Rs. 35.40

PWBD : Rs. 35.40

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

