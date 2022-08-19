Fishery Department Assam

Applications are invited for 32 vacant administrative positions in Fishery Department Assam.

Fishery Department Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Fishery Development Officers & Allied Cadre.

Name of post : Fishery Development Officer & Allied Cadre under Fishery Department

No. of posts : 32 [ Open Category : 13, OBC /MOBC : 9, SC : 2, STP : 3, STH : 2, EWS : 3]

Pay Scale : Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 12,700/-

Qualification : B.F.Sc. degree from any College / University recognized by I.C.A.R. or D.F.Sc. or Master of Science (Fisheries) from C.I.F.E., Mumbai or any other institute of I.C.A.R.

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Visiting Scientist vacancy in Indian Statistical Institute Tezpur

Age : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2022. The upper age limit is relaxable :  

  • By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 43 years.
  • By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 41 years as per Govt. Notification No. ABP. 6/2016/9 dated Dispur the 25th April 2018.  
  • Persons with benchmark disability (PWBD) 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and UR Category of candidates as per Govt. Memorandum No. ABP 180/2017/105 dated Dispur the 7th January, 2019.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through APSC’s recruitment website https://online.apscrecruitment.in from August 22, 2022 to September 22, 2022

Application Fees :

  • General/EWS : Rs. 285.40
  • SC / ST / OBC / MOBC : Rs. 185.40
  • BPL : Rs. 35.40
  • PWBD : Rs. 35.40

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2022

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in