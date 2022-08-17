Applications are invited for various research based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of JRF (GATE) in the project entitled “Development of low loss Ni-Zn ferrite for high power circulators” in the Department of Physics.

Name of post : JRF (GATE)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Development of low loss Ni-Zn ferrite for high power circulators

Pay Scale : Rs. 31000/- + 16% HRA

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree in basic science or Graduate / Post Graduate Degree in Professional Course selected through a process described through any one of the following:

1. Scholars selected through National Eligibility Test – CSIR-UGC NET including lectureship (Assistant Professorship) and GATE.

2. The selection process through National Level examinations conducted by Central Government Departments and their Agencies and institutions such as DST, DBT, DAE, DOS,DRDO, MHRD, ICAR, ICMR, IISc, IISER etc

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 24th August 2022 from 11 AM onwards in Conference Room, Department of Physics, IIT Guwahati, Guwahati-781039

How to apply : Candidates have to email their detailed CV including all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E-mail etc. along with the scanned copies of all relevant documents (Matriculation onwards) on or before 22nd August,2022 (Monday) to the Principal Investigator Prof. Dobbidi Pamu, Department of Physics at pamu@iitg.ac.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

