Applications are invited for various scientific positions in Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) Tezpur.

Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) Tezpur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Visiting Scientist purely on temporary basis.

Name of post : Visiting Scientist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Ph.D. degree in Economics or allied areas with at least one publication in an internationally reputed journal. Those who have submitted their thesis may also apply.

Pay : Consolidated monthly emolument of Rs. 39500-52000/- as per rules of the institute depending on the qualification and experience

Age : Should not exceed 35 years as on 1 August, 2022. Usual relaxation for SC/ ST/ OBC/ Women and differently abled candidates

How to apply : Candidates should apply by sending the application to vs_economics@isine.ac.in with the subject header “Application for Visiting Scientist (ECONOMICS)”.

The application should include a cover letter addressed to The Head, ISI North-East Centre, and a CV which is required to include- (a) Name (In block letters), (b) Permanent/Present Address, (c) E-mail Address, (d) Telephone/Mobile No., (e) Date of birth, (f) Academic Qualifications, (g) Experience (if any), (h) Date of submission of Ph.D. thesis/Date of receipt of the Ph.D. degree (i) List of post-doctoral positions (if any) U) List of publications and preprints, (k) a research statement including a summary of work done, (I) copies of papers/preprints.

Last date for submission of applications is September 5, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

